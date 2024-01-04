Akshay Oberoi, Hrithik bonded over fitness on 'Fighter' set

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Oberoi says the forthcoming film 'Fighter' also gave an opportunity to bond with fitness icon and star Hrithik Roshan.

"Although a fitness enthusiast from a young age, collaborating with Hrithik on 'Fighter' has given me a fresh perspective on maintaining fitness and a healthy body," said Akshay.

“Hrithik is a true fitness icon in Bollywood, and working on the same project has brought two fitness aficionados together. His dedication and passion for fitness are truly inspirational,” he added.

Hrithik, widely acclaimed for his chiseled physique and commitment to a healthy lifestyle, has become a guiding force for Akshay.

Akshay acknowledged the transformative impact of working with Hrithik.

“Driving inspiration from my co-actor has given me fresh perspective in leading a fitter life. It's not just about physical fitness; it's a holistic approach that Hrithik embodies, and it's truly motivating,” he said.

'Fighter' is an action film directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise.

'Fighter' is slated to release on January 25.