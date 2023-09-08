Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' teaser wins fans praise

CHENNAI: Teaser of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie, 'Mission Raniganj,' has just been released to rave response from fans. This action film, set to hit theaters on October 6th, promises to be yet another memorable film of the actor.



'Mission Raniganj' is based on the real-life rescue mission that took place in the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989, sees Akshay Kumar step into the role of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who played a pivotal role in this heroic rescue operation.

This teaser release follows Akshay's recent success in 'OMG 2,' where he portrayed the character of Lord Shiva, earning praise from audiences and critics alike. Now, he's back with 'Mission Raniganj,' a film that showcases his commitment to telling stories of unsung heroes and real-life events.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share the teaser with his fans, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: "In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October."

Fans, in their response, expressed their admiration for Akshay's choice of script and flooded the comments section saying, “ Thanks sir for always choosing unsung warriors script love you” and “Proud of u sir...only u have guts to make movies on such topics”. While other fans said, “ Back to back content cinema from Akshay Kumar's side.. making us and Indian cinema proud”, and “Super Hit teaser”.

With Akshay Kumar at the helm, 'Mission Raniganj' seems poised to deliver a powerful and emotionally charged cinematic experience that pays tribute to the unsung heroes of India.