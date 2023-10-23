Akshay Kumar starts filming for 'Khel Khel Mein'

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar has started shooting for his next film titled 'Khel Khel Mein'.

The movie went on floors on Saturday in London.

The actor shared the work update on his official X page.

"Can't help but smile when the camera rolls! Day 1 in London for #KhelKhelMein, shooting begins. Need your love and best wishes," he captioned a video from the sets of the film.

Other details about the upcoming project could not be confirmed immediately.

Akshay was last seen in the period survival drama 'Mission Raniganj'.

He also has films such as the Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and 'Sky Force' in the pipeline.