Akon reaches Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations

JAMNAGAR: American Singer Akon on Sunday has reached Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The iconic Ra.One song 'Chammak Challo' was recorded over a decade ago by Akon.

Akon was papped outside Jamnagar airport and was swarmed by fans, as he was making his way towards his car. He wore a white T-shirt and had a red scarf wrapped around his neck.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.