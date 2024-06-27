Akash’s debut with Vishnu Varadhan titled Nesippaya

CHENNAI: Helmed by Vishnu Varadhan, Akash Murali is all set to make his acting debut. Titled Nesippaya, Aditi Shankar is playing the female lead. Akash is the son of the late actor Murali and the brother of Atharvaa.



Vishnu Vardhan’s last directorial was Shershah with Siddharth Malhotra. With his next biggie with Salman Khan, all set to take off soon, he is making his comeback into the Tamil film industry with Nesippaya, a beautiful adventurous love story. Talking about casting Akash, a debut actor in his film, Vishnu Vardhan said, “I see a star in him, and he has all the qualities to achieve it. Akash is a talented artiste, and he has prepared a lot to enrich his acting skills with great dedication. He is natural and spontaneous, which are the greatest qualities of achieving a star status. The audience will accept my words as they witness his performance on the screen.”

Produced by Xavier Britto, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music. Cameron Eric Bryson and Om Prakash are handling the camera, with Sreekar Prasad taking care of the cuts.

The first look of the film will be unveiled on June 28.