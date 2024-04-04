Ajith's VidaaMuyarchi stunt mishap is spine-chilling; first look on May 1

CHENNAI: A few minutes ago, Ajith's publicist put out a few videos from the location of VidaaMuyarchi on social media. They were nothing short of sending chills down your spines, in which Ajith was seen involved in a car accident while shooting for a scene in Azerbaijan. Along with Ajith was actor Arav by his side.

Videos from three different angles including one from inside the car and a drone shot were put out and have been going viral. The post was captioned mentioning that the incident took place in November 2023.

In the video Ajith was seen checking on Arav immediately after the roof of the car collapsed. "Are you okay?," asked Ajith to Arav as the crew ran towards the SUV to check on the actors.

Some first hand account tell DT Next, "If anyone were to be in danger, it should have been Arav. Fortunately, he had a narrow escape. After this incident Ajith's bond with Arav has gotten better. Moreover, the shoot resumed in just three hours post the accident."

Now, the exclusive update we have for Ajith fans, who have been raising questions over the shoot of VidaaMuyarchi, the answer is that the final schedule of the film's shoot will resume immediately after the voting on April 19. The schedule will begin in Azerbaijan after which the film will be wrapped up.

Another exclusive update is that the first look of VidaaMuyarchi will be released, marking Ajith's birthday on May 1.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca, VidaaMuyarchi also stars Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arjun and Arav in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.