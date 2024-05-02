Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly to start in Hyd on May 10

CHENNAI: As Ajith turned 53 on May 1, fans have been enjoying the re-released shows of his 2007 blockbuster Billa in over 150 screens across Tamil Nadu and Mankatha outside the state, DT Next has an exclusive update for you. The shoot of Ajith’s 63rd film is all set to commence in Hyderabad on May 10.

While there are several speculations that the team will shoot for a fast dance number featuring Ajith, sources in the tinseltown have refuted the rumours. “The rest of the team will begin shooting for Good Bad Ugly on May 10 while Ajith will join the unit after completing the shoot of VidaaMuyarchi later this month.

There will be a change in makeover for him in Good Bad Ugly. So Ajith will join the film’s sets only in June,” the source clarified.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it looks like director Adhik Ravichandran has planned a casting coup of sorts from across India and away for Good Bad Ugly. An official announcement will be made in the coming months. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the film.