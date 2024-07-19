Ajith, Trisha take us back in time in VidaaMuyarchi's new poster

CHENNAI: It's raining updates for Ajith fans and it looks like they cannot stop it. The makers of VidaaMuyarchi dropped a new poster of the film for fans. Unlike previous posters, this time it was not all about Ajith in the poster. Trisha Krishnan too was seen with him in what looks like the film's flashback portion.

The poster is set in a wedding backdrop where actor Ajith was dressed in black while Trisha was seen in green. Moreover, Ajith is seen in a salt and pepper look and has done away with his grey hair and beard looks from his previous films. The poster is an instantaneous hit and has been trending globally. The couple reminds us of their Mankatha and Kireedam days.

Sources close to the film unit tell DT Next that the film's shoot is in its final stages. "The team is now shooting important portions in Azerbaijan and will be back in India. The last few days of the filming will take place in Hyderabad, where the team will call it wraps," added the sources.

VidaaMuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions also has Regina Cassandra, Arav and Nikhil in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music while Om Prakash is the cinematographer. The movie's OTT rights has been acquired by Netflix.