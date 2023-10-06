Ajith to spearhead bike tours across Asia; first in UAE-Oman

CHENNAI: In the last few months, Ajithkumar has been trying to put together things in making biking a feasible thing for youngsters in India. The latest venture he has forayed into is, Venus Motorcycle Tours, where passionate bikers can rent bikes and can tour across Rajasthan, UAE, Oman, Thailand and New Zealand. They will be guided by experienced bikers across difficult terrains and also witness some fascinating locations in these countries. Earlier, the actor had started a similar venture called AK Moto Ride. However, we hear that Ajith wasn’t keen on having his name and renamed the venture to Venus, which is synonymous with the goddess of love and beauty.

The venture was announced officially on Thursday and the statement said the first of the tour will commence in UAE and Oman where the route has been designed to cover mountains and beaches.