Ajith checks up on Aamir, Vishnu Vishal after rescue from Chennai floods

Vishnu took to Twitter and posted a picture with Ajith and Aamir

ByIANSIANS|6 Dec 2023 6:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-06 06:45:19.0  )
Ajith checks up on Aamir, Vishnu Vishal after rescue from Chennai floods
Superstar Ajith Kumar, Aamir Khan and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal (Photo/X)

MUMBAI: Superstar Ajith Kumar went to check up on Aamir Khan and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who were rescued from Chennai floods recently.

Vishnu took to Twitter and posted a picture with Ajith and Aamir. He also shared that Ajith helped them with travel arrangements .

Vishnu wrote on X, formerly called Twitter: “After getting to know our situation through a common friend, The ever helpful Ajith Sir came to check in on us and helped with travel arrangements for our villa community members…Love you Ajith Sir!”

Aamir travelled to Chennai to meet his mother, who has been reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. Vishnu had urged on X to be rescued. The Tamil actor had even posted images with Aamir and his wife Jwala Gutta on a rescue boat.

IANS

