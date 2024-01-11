Aishwarya Rajesh’s next titled 'Sister'

CHENNAI: Aishwarya Rajesh, who had a fruitful 2023 with The Great Indian Kitchen, Farhana, Soppana Sundari and Pulimada, has started the year with the title announcement of her next film. Helmed by debutant filmmaker R Savari Muthu, the film is titled as Sister.

The motion poster of the film revealing the title was unveiled by music composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar, filmmakers Arunraja Kamaraj, Adhik Ravichandran and editor Antony Ruben. Bankrolled by Dwarka Productions, the film also stars Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley in pivotal roles. The others in the star cast include Sunil Reddy, Santhana Bharathi, Arjun Chidambaram and Bugs, among others.

Billed to be a comedy-thriller, the story is about the incidents that happen in the work place of a nurse, laced with comedy and riveting screenplay. The film’s shooting that commenced last month in Chennai is happening on a fast pace.

The official announcement on the release of film’s first look and teaser will be made in the upcoming days.