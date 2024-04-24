Aishwarya Rajesh makes Kannada debut with Uttarakaanda

CHENNAI: Aishwarya Rajesh is all set to make her Kannada debut as Durgi in the film, Uttarakaanda. Helmed by Rohit Padaki, the film also stars Dr Shiva Rajkumar and Dhananjay in lead roles.

Aishwarya shared the character poster on her X account. Uttarakaanda is bankrolled by Karthik and Yogi G Raj, under the banner KRG Studios. In an official statement, it was mentioned that the first schedule of the film is currently underway in Bijapur and its surroundings in Karnataka.

The makers have roped in the music director Amit Trivedi from Hindi, who is also making his debut in the Kannada film industry. The film also features Umashree, Diganth Manchale, Chaitra J Achar, Vijay Babu, Yogaraj Bhat, Rangayana Raghu, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande in key roles. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh was last seen in DeAr, opposite actor-musician GV Prakash Kumar.