Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah are now husband and wife; check out pics from their wedding here

CHENNAI: Actor Aishwarya Arjun, the oldest daughter of 'Action King' Arjun Sarja, got married to Umapathy Ramaiah, son of actor-director Thambi Ramaiah, at the Leela Palace in Chennai on Tuesday.

The couple met on the reality show Survivor Tamil which was hosted by Arjun in 2021.

After dating for a while, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 28, 2023.

CHECK OUT PICTURES OF THE NEWLYWEDS:





















































Aishwarya Arjun made her acting debut with 'Pattathu Yaanai' opposite actor Vishal. She has also acted in her father's directorial venture 'Sollividava' ('Prema Baraha' in Kannada). Actor Umapathy who debuted with 'Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay' has also starred in films like 'Maniyaar Kudumbam', Cheran's 'Thirumanam', and 'Thanni Vandi'.

Umapathy Ramaiah is all set to make his directorial debut with 'Rajakili' starring his father Thambi Ramaiah in the lead along with actor Samuthirakani.

THE COUPLE'S ENGAGEMENT PHOTOS:



