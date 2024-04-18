"Ahmedabad has been absolute delight...": Huma Qureshi on shooting for 'Gulabi'

AHMEDABAD: Actor Huma Qureshi is currently busy shooting for her film 'Gulabi' in Ahmedabad.

She recently took to Instagram to offer fans a sneak peek into the night shoot of 'Gulabi'.

The video, brimming with the infectious energy of children, captures a delightful moment from the set, showing the warmth and vibrancy the film promises to deliver. In the video, Huma is seen with a bunch of kids.

"Thank you Ahmedabad for all the love and warmth ... shooting #Gulabi here has been so special.. Grateful for all the pyaar #love #grateful #blessed #Ahmedabad #shooting #nightshift This film is so special and very close to my heart @gujarattourism," she captioned the post.

In a statement, she further opened up about her experience shooting for the film in Ahemdabad.

"Ahmedabad has been an absolute delight for our shoot. The whole city has welcomed us with such open arms. I am loving filming here despite the heat in the city right now, the warmth of the people is making the shooting experience really memorable," she said.

As per the statement, the film promises to be a groundbreaking tale that celebrates the resilience and strength of women everywhere. "Set against the backdrop of a stirring true story", it unveils the courage of an auto rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies.

The film is directed by Vipul Mehta and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana.