Ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony, look at celebs who played Lord Ram on screen

AYODHYA: Ayodhya is gearing up for the big and auspicious day on January 22.

As the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla is getting closer, let's look at some outstanding portrayals of Lord Ram by actors who have left an everlasting impression on audiences.

Arun Govil Arun Govil rose to prominence for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the 1987 television series 'Ramayan'. He brilliantly portrayed Lord Ram's characteristics and principles, catching the spirit of his righteousness, compassion, and leadership. Even decades after its initial showing, his portrayal is still remembered and appreciated by the Indian public.





Gurmeet Choudhary Gurmeet Choudhary played Lord Ram in the 2008 TV series ‘Ramayan’. His depiction gained enormous acclaim, further popularising the epic narrative. His portrayal of the noble and righteous figure resonated with the audience, making him a household name and gaining a devoted fan base.





Prabhas Prabhas played Lord Ram in the 2023 epic drama 'Adipurush'. The film brought the timeless story of Lord Ram to the big screen in a new way. The casting of Prabhas, widely known for his roles in 'Baahubali', in the film created widespread excitement among fans. Apart from Prabhas, the movie starred Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in key roles.





NTR Jr NTR Jr appeared as Lord Rama in the 1997 film 'Bala Ramayanam.' Gunasekhar's Telugu film is a retelling of the classic Ramayana, with emphasis on Lord Rama's childhood. In 1997, the film received the National Film Award for Best Children's Film. NTR's portrayal of Lord Rama in the film, at such a young age, displayed his acting talent and potential.





NT Rama Rao NTR's portrayal of Lord Ram in the 1975 film ‘Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddham' was among his most memorable ones. His dominating screen presence, speech delivery, and expressive reactions in this Telugu mythological film helped him gain a cult following.























