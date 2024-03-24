After Dulquer, now Jayam Ravi walks out of Thug Life

CHENNAI: I t looks like things are going south for Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Thug Life. A few days ago, it was widely reported that Dulquer Salmaan has walked out of the project citing date issues.

Now, it seems Jayam Ravi, who was roped in to play an extended cameo in the film is no longer a part of this prestigious project. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “Jayam Ravi has Kadhalikka Neramillai and Genie lined up in various stages of production. As his dates for Thug Life has gone beyond the schedule, he had no other choice than to walk out of the project.”

A few days ago, the actor told us in an interview that he is overwhelmed to be a part of Mani Ratnam film consecutively for the second time after the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. He also said that he will be playing an extended cameo in the movie. While Silambarasan TR is being considered to take over Dulquer’s role, we will have to wait to see who would replace Jayam Ravi.

Thug Life has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Nassar and Abirami play important roles in the movie. The film went on floors in Chennai in January.