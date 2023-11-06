Advance booking opens for 'Tiger 3'

MUMBAI: Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday opened the advance booking for "Tiger 3", starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, a week ahead of its Diwali release.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also featuring Emraan Hashmi, the upcoming movie will hit the screens worldwide on November 12.

YRF shared the update on its official X page.

"The countdown has officially begun! 1 week to go for #Tiger3! In cinemas on Sunday, 12th Nov! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Advance bookings open. Book your tickets NOW," the banner said in the post.

Previously, the studio said shows of "Tiger 3" will start from 7 am across India.



The film will also be available in multiple premium formats like: 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX 2D, PVR P[XL], DBOX, ICE and 4DE Motion.

Set after the events of "Pathaan", "Tiger 3" will see Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country.

The movie marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra.