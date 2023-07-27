Aditi Rao Hydari to star in Rajesh M Selva’s next

CHENNAI: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari became popular in Tamil film industry after her role as Leela in Mani Ratnam’s directorial Kaatru Veliyidai (2017). The actor will be joining hands with filmmaker Rajesh M Selva for an upcoming project.

Rajesh M Selva made his debut in the industry with Nasser’s Kaalaippani. He is a well-known screenwriter and filmmaker. He became an established filmmaker with films such as Kamal Haasan’s Thoongavanam and Vikram-starrer Kadaram Kondan.

It is confirmed that Aditi Rao Hydari and Rajesh M Selva will be working together in a female-centric bilingual (Tamil and Telugu) film, with Aditi as the main lead. The film will go on floors in Chennai in the month of August. Aditi was last seen in Hey Sinamika (2022) in Tamil.