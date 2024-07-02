Actress Sunaina and Dubai vlogger Khalid Al Ameri to get married soon: Reports

CHENNAI: From the recent social media buzz, Actress Sunaina and famous Dubai vlogger Khalid Al Ameri are getting married soon.



On June 5, Sunaina posted two hands (man's and her's) holding each other with a lock emoji – meaning she had been locked for life and was engaged, which was liked by Khalid Al Ameri.

Meanwhile on the work front, Khalid Al Ameri is a well-known vlogger among Malayalis.



Recently, he gained significant attention for interviewing actor Mammootty for the film 'Turbo'.

Sunaina made her film debut in 2005 with 'Kumar vs Kumari'.

Hailing from Nagpur, she also acted in the Malayalam film Best Friends. Sunaina's latest movie was 'Regina', which was released in 2023.