Actress Hwang Jung Eum hints at husband’s infidelity, divorce

SEOUL: South Korean actress and singer Hwang Jung Eum, who rose to stardom with the sitcom ‘High Kick Through the Roof’, is believed to have hinted at her divorce.

The news comes a day after Hwang Jung Eum shared a motley Instagram posts about her husband. In each post, Jung Eum wrote a caption about her husband, reports koreaboo.com

In one post she wrote: “My loving husband is so beautiful. This is my husband, Lee Young Don, who has been so busy enjoying himself since getting married to me. You’ve been so busy until now, now just enjoy yourself comfortably.”

Another read: “My oppa is so cute. Going through our memories.”

“My husband, Lee Young Don, born on 1982, seen here really happy about receiving chocolates,” read another.

Though the posts seemed harmless, she hinted that her husband was involved in extramarital affairs.

Jung-eum made her foray into showbiz with K-pop girl group Sugar in 2002, but left the group in 2004 to pursue a solo career. She then came on shows such as Love Letter. She officially made her acting debut with the TV show ‘The Person I Love’ in 2007.