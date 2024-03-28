Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth are now engaged

CHENNAI: After rumours spreading across social media regarding Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth tying knots, the couple today, confirmed the news via Instagram that they are engaged.

Aditi and Siddarth, who had been in a relationship for sometime, announced their engagement to public on Thursday.

"He said yes! E.N.G.A.G.E.D", the actress wrote on Instagram confirming the news.

Siddarth also took Instagram to confirm the news regarding their engagement. "She said YES! E.N.G.A.G.E.D" the actor posted via Instagram.

Aditi, who was last seen in Hey Sinamika at 2022, will soon be on screen in her latest projects 'Gandhi Talks' and 'Lioness'.

