Actor Vishal hints at the possibility of foraying into politics

CHENNAI: Barely a week after actor Vijay floated his political party, actor Vishal has once again hinted on his interest in politics in a statement he issued on Wednesday.



He stated that his organisation will bring out all welfare measures possible for people in every constituency. He added that he isn't doing for this for fame. Interestingly, the 'Mark Antony' actor too, like Vijay, quoted a Thirukkural phrase "Nandri Marappadhu Nandrandru" meaning 'being ungrateful is not good' and said he is giving back to the Tamil people for the love they showered on him as an actor.

Hinting at venturing into politics, "If nature and circumstances necessitate him to take a 'different call' he will 'represent the people' and resonate their voices," Vishal added, saying his philanthropic activities will continue as before.



He had previously aimed at contesting in RK Nagar bypolls in 2017. However, he was unsuccessful in filing the nomination.