Actor Vijay meets fans in Thiruvananthapuram; selfie goes viral

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's new selfie with fans has been trending on social media on Tuesday.



The actor clicked the selfie with fans at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The selfie is clicked in a classic Vijay style, he climbed on the top of the truck and took a selfie of all the people who were gathered there to see him.

In the video, a huge crowd can be seen in the background.

Actor Vijay arrived after 14 years in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday, where he and the team of The Greatest Of All Time are going to shoot the schedule of the film which will last till March 25.

