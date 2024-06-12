Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to wed Nicholai in Thailand on July 2

CHENNAI: Photos of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and her family, inviting the who's who of Indian cinema to her wedding have been going viral on social media.

Earlier this year, the actor got engaged to Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev.

From Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Sivaji Ganesan's family to Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara, the Sarathkumar family has ensured that everyone from the Indian cinema industry would be present at the wedding.

The latest is that the wedding ceremony is all set to take place in Thailand on July 2.

The pre-wedding festivities will take place in Chennai while the wedding will take place in Thailand followed by a grand reception in Chennai.