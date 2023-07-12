Actor Rajinikanth wraps up 'Lal Salaam' shoot

CHENNAI: Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Wednesday announced that actor Superstar Rajnikanth has wrapped his portion in daughter's directorial 'Lal Salaam'.

Aishwarya added a pic of Rajinikanth with the team of 'Lal Salaam' on her social media handle.

She wrote, "Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap for THE SUPERSTAR," (sic).

The film is said to be a sports-drama based on cricket, with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth playing the lead roles while Telugu actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar has been roped in for a major role.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the movie also has AR Rahman composing the music while Vishnu Rangasamy is the director of photography for the film, Ramu Thangaraj as its art director and B Pravin Baaskar as its editor.

Lal Salaam is expected to release in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth would be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's multi-starrer action movie 'Jailer'. The film is gearing up for release on August 10.