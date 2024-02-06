Actor Rajinikanth congratulates Vijay on his political entry

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth congratulated Vijay on his political entry while speaking to media persons in Chennai airport, on Tuesday

Rajinikanth said congratulations twice, bowed his hands and left without answering any further questions and went inside the airport, according to reports.

He took off from Chennai to Hyderabad today at 12.20 pm in an Indigo Airlines passenger flight to attend a film shoot, the report added.

Tamil cinema A-lister Vijay launched his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), earlier in Chennai.