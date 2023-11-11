Actor Kalidas Jayaram gets engaged to model Tarini Kalingarayar

CHENNAI: Actor Kalidas Jayaram got engaged to model Tarini Kalingarayar, on Friday (November 10).

The actor made their engagement official on social media by sharing pictures from the ceremony.

"We are engaged." wrote Kalidas Jayaram on X (formerly Twitter). The couple sported wearing pastel pink dresses during the ceremony.

Kalidas debuted as a child artiste through the Malayalam film 'Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal' and acted in several Malayalam and Tamil films since then. He received wide appreciation for his recent performances in Tamil anthologies 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' and 'Paava Kadhaigal', and films 'Vikram' and 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu'.



Tarini Kalingarayar was Miss Tamil Nadu in 2019 and was the third runner-up for the Miss Universe India in 2021. She received the ‘Best Fashion Model' award at the She Tamil Nakshatram Awards 2023.