Actor Jyotika faces criticism for stating 'online & private' voting for LS polls

CHENNAI: Many netizens have been criticizing Actor Jyotika for claiming 'online & private voting in LS polls' on the promotional event of the movie 'Srikanth'.

During the promotional event of Srikanth, actor Jyotika was asked about not turning up for voting.

To which she replied 'every year she votes and also at times we'll be in outstation, health reasons, sometimes its private and we can also do voting through online.'

This part of the video has been shared among many on X. Many netizens showed hate against the actress through their comments.

One netizen commented, 'This celebrity has to be penalised' whereas another commented 'She got mixed up between Bigg Boss voting & election voting'.