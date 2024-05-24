Actor Firoz Khan, known for imitating Amitabh Bachchan, passes away

BUDAUN: Actor Firoz Khan, best known for mimicking megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is no more. Firoz died of heart attack on May 23. He was in his 50s.

Mourning his demise, his friend Nikhil Khurana told ANI, "We worked together in Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai. We shared a brotherly bond. I am quite shocked. May his soul rest in peace."

Firoz was majorly known for mimicking Amitabh but he shot to fame on the TV show, 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai'. He also featured in projects like 'Duplicate Sholay' and 'Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai'.

In his beloved memory, Firoz's son Faij recalled his father's achievements.

"My father moved to Mumbai in 1995. He worked hard and got roles in so many projects. He also worked in Tamil and Telugu films," his bereaved son shared. Firoz also starred in Adnan Sami's superhit song Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De. Social media users also expressed grief over his demise.