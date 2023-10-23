Ace producer Bob George dies at 51

WASHINGTON: Ace producer Bob George has died. He was 51. George died after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Silver Lake, according to writer-actor Ben York Jones of The Hollywood Reporter.

"He was very healthy and precautious and conscientious and humble, and he rode his bike everywhere," Jones told reporters.

Robert Joseph George Jr., born in Peoria, Illinois, began his career as a production accountant on films such as 'Armageddon' (1998), 'Pearl Harbour' (2001), 'The Sum of All Fears' (2002), three Pirates of the Caribbean films, and 'The Lone Ranger' (2013).

Before producing his first picture, Scott Free's 'Newness' (2017), he worked as a production consultant on Divergent (2014). It premiered at Sundance and was picked up by Netflix after starring Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa and being written by Jones.

He collaborated with Doremus on Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux's 'Zoe' (2018), which premiered at Tribeca and was bought up by Amazon, and Endings, Beginnings (2019), a Toronto title starring Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, and Sebastian Stan that was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

At the time of his death, George and Jones were working on another Doremus feature, Aurora, from CJ Entertainment.

He also worked as a production consultant on Brad Furman's upcoming action movie Tin Soldier, starring Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro.

Jones claimed that George was hit by a car shortly after the door of a parked automobile opened into the bike lane as per Hollywood Reporter.

His wife and artist Yasmine Nasser Diaz, and his sister, Jennifer, are his survivors.