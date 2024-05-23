Academy to acquire the screenplay of Harish Kalyan’s Parking

CHENNAI: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has shown interest in acquiring the screenplay of the Tamil film Parking. It will be stored in the library for the permanent core collection and used as study material. The announcement, which came on Thursday morning, has elated the team and the audience.

Sharing the news with a screengrab of the mail sent by the Academy, producer KS Sinish wrote, “Really we don’t know how big of a moment this is! But so delighted to receive this mail from The Academy and honoured to have the screenplay of our #Parking alongside many of the greatest works at the scripts library of the #Oscars.”

Parking, released in December 2023, was well-received among the audience and critics for its captivating story and engaging screenplay. The premise revolves around an egoistic altercation between two men over a parking issue. Starring Harish Kalyan and MS Bhaskar in the lead, debutant Ramkumar Balakrishnan helmed the film. It also had Indhuja Ravichandran, Ilavarasu, Rama Rajendra, and Prathana Nathan in pivotal roles. Jiju Sunny did the cinematography, and Philomin Raj looked after the cuts. The music was composed by Sam CS. Parking is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.