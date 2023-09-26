Abu Dhabi beckons VidaaMuyarchi crew; Shoot from Oct 4

CHENNAI: Over the past few months, there have been various speculations made on Ajith's upcoming film VidaaMuyarchi. The film will be directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

While there have been several reports that the film will go on floors on September 29 in Azerbaijan, the exclusive update DT Next has for you is that VidaaMuyarchi will go on floors on October 4 in Abu Dhabi.

"The film crew flew to Abu Dhabi on September 24 (Sunday) and began preparations for the film to roll, starting from Monday. The cast will fly down a couple of days prior to the shoot. The team has jotted down quite a few international locations across Asia, where VidaaMuyarchi will be filmed," said a tinseltown source to DT Next.

The film was officially announced in April and the team has been busy with pre-production since then. This will be Ajith's 62nd film and the hashtag of AK62 has trended globally on several occasions on several social media platforms.

While it is being said that Trisha has been signed on to play the female lead, we will have to wait on an official announcement on her participation in the film.