Abhishek Banerjee says his first film 'Stree' was a 'huge risk'

MUMBAI: Abhishek Banerjee, who will soon be seen in a negative role in the film 'Apurva', has revealed how his first film 'Stree' was a huge risk for his career.

Abhishek Banerjee wowed everyone with his performance in 'Stree', and now he will be seen in a dark shade in the upcoming film 'Apurva'.

Talking about that one film where he was ready to take a risk in his career, he said: "Stree, my first film was a huge risk. It was difficult to play that character and not make it over the top caricaturish. It could have easily happened with that character, to keep it real and believable but to add elements of horror and comedy was risky."

Before doing this film, I had done an Indie film 'Ajji' and on the first day of the shoot, our director Amar Kaushik told me in front of everyone that I need to come out of Ajji. That made me upset and I spontaneously did something and found the character."

Abhishek's last movie was 'Dream Girl 2', a comedy film and now he will be seen in a negative role in 'Apurva'. Talking about how he makes the switch in the characters, he said: "I am nervous before any shoot. After Dream Girl and Apurva, you were meeting the same co-actor who is the king of comedy (Rajpal Yadav) and develop the chemistry of a gangster."

"After doing the initial scenes, I knew I was in safe hands. Sometimes, your co-actors help you a lot. Also I feel it is the energy of the sets also which helps you to switch. We as actors are chameleons and we need to change our color with every different set," he added.

A crime thriller film written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, 'Apurva' features Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles. The film is about Apurva, an enigmatic girl who is kidnapped by a gang of criminals. The film is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar on November 15.