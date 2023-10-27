Aayush Sharma celebrates 33rd birthday with family in Maldives

MUMBAI: Actor Aayush Sharma announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Ruslaan' on his birthday, and then went into celebration mode with his family in Maldives.



Aayush left for the Maldives in the morning on Thursday along with his wife Arpita and his two kids. He celebrated the day in the exotic locales of oceanic paradise.

Upon getting a warm response for the poster of his upcoming film, he said: “I am grateful for all the incredible love and appreciation for the 'Ruslaan' poster. It's the support of my well-wishers that drives me to keep pushing the boundaries.”

“I can't wait to share more about this exciting project with you all. Unveiling the poster on my b’day and seeing the love that it has received is the best gift that I could have asked for. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

'Ruslaan' is an action thriller. It is slated to release on January 12. It is directed by Karan L. Butani. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade among many others. Other details about the film are still under wraps.