Aari Arjunan starrer Release starts shooting with a pooja

CHENNAI: Release, an intense and gripping thriller starring Aari Arjunan, commenced shooting in Chennai, after a ritual pooja ceremony on Thursday. Directed by LR Sundarapandi, and produced by Raja of Mano Creation, the entire cast and crew were present to mark this special occasion.

The film revolves around the thrilling moments that unfold within an apartment in Chennai. Actor Deepshika will be seen playing the female lead alongside Aari Arjunan. Actors Aaradhya, Subramania Siva, and Aditya Kathir will also play important roles in Release.

Surya Prakash P is the executive producer for the film, along with J Laxman, handling the Cinematography. Release will have its music directed by S Shankar Ram, and Ranjith CK as the editor. The team is aiming to complete the shooting of the entire film in a single phase, within a specially chosen apartment in Chennai. Other details regarding the film’s first look will be announced soon.