Aamir Khan steps out in casual outfits ahead of daughter Ira's wedding

MUMBAI: The wedding festivities of actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare are going on in full swing. On Tuesday, the father of the bride, Aamir Khan was seen stepping out from his residence.

He was seen posing in front of the paps. The 'Dangal' actor opted for casual attire as he wore a blue t-shirt paired with paired with striped dhoti pants.

Several pictures and videos from the location surfaced on social media. On Monday evening, Aamir's household was all lit up with lights and glitters

His first wife Reena's house was also decked up with flowers and lights. Ira and Nupur are all set to tie the knot on January 3 after years of dating.

Notably, Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, last year, in the presence of close friends and family members.

Earlier in an Instagram post, Ira also announced her wedding date in the video, which is January 3, 2024.

The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming joyfully from Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005.

They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011.

Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002.

He has a daughter, Ira, and a son Junaid, from his first marriage with Reena.