Aalambana trailer promises fun and magic

CHENNAI: Helmed by Pari K Vijay, Aalambana stars Vaibhav, Parvati, Munishkant and Yogi Babu, among others. On Saturday, the makers released the trailer of the film. The trailer takes the audience on a ride filled with magic and humours.

Sharing the link to the video, the makers wrote, “The genie has granted your wish for entertainment #AalambanaTrailer is now live, packed with a whirlwind of magic, humor, and fun (sic).”

Munishkant can be seen playing the role of a genie. Hiphop Adhi is composing the music for Aalambana and Pa Vijay and Kabilan Vairamuthu have penned lyrics for the songs.

Vinoth Rathinasamy is the cinematographer and San Lokesh is handling the cuts. Aalambana is all set to release in theatre on December 15.