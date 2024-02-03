A very special film: Shruti about Dacoit

CHENNAI: Recently it was announced that Shruti Haasan will headline her third international project, which is slated to release this year, titled Chennai Story. She also has her upcoming project, Dacoit with Adivi Sesh. Talking about Dacoit, Shruti said, “It is a very special film and one I’ve had the most amazing time working on. I cannot wait for it to release and share this beautiful film with the audience.”

Dacoit marks the debut directorial of Shaneil Deo. The film is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives. The teaser, which was released in December, features Adivi and Shruti all guns blazing, as they battle their way through for a high-octane face-off.

Chennai story is a coming-of-age romantic comedy set against the backdrop of Wales and India.

Commenting on her upcoming releases, “I’m working on a few other projects in film and music as well and it will be announced in the coming months,” the actor added.