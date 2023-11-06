A learning opportunity of a lifetime: Dulquer Salmaan joins Kamal's 'KH234'

CHENNAI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan has joined the cast of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam tentatively titled 'KH234' on Monday.

The actor took to his official X handle and wrote, "A legendary reunion of the masters Mani Sir and Kamal Sir! A learning opportunity of a lifetime. So blessed and grateful to be a part of #KH234 #TitleAnnouncementToday5pm #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #CelebrationBeginsNov7 #HBDUlaganayagan #HBDKamalSir." (sic)

Earlier in the day, the makers released the first look poster of Kamal Haasan from the film. The makers are set to announce the official title of the film today at 5 p.m.



'KH234' is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Red Giant Movies, and Madras Talkies, and the film marks Kamal Haasan’s collaboration with Mani Ratnam, 35 years after 'Nayakan'.

The film has music composed by AR Rahman, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and stunt choreography by duo Anbariv.