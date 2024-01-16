75th Emmys: Sarah Snook is Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Succession’

LOS ANGELES: Actress Sarah Snook took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the ongoing 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards for her work in ‘Succession’.

She plays Siobhan Roy, the only daughter of Logan Roy on the show.

She dedicated the award to her newborn daughter who she was pregnant with during the filming of the last season.

“It's all for you, from here on out,” she said.

‘Succession’ boasted of the most nominations with 27 nods at the Emmys this year.

The official handle of Television Academy took to their official handle on X, and wrote: “Sarah Snook wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for @Succession ( @HBO / @streamonmax )! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.