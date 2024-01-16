75th Emmys: ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ wins Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Begin typing your search...

On December 5, 2023, HBO announced that the show had been renewed for three additional seasons, keeping the show on the air through 2026.

ByIANSIANS|16 Jan 2024 4:00 AM GMT
‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ won the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series award (IANS)

LOS ANGELES: The American late-night talk and news satire television ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ won the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series award at the currently ongoing 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards.

Television Academy took to its official handle on X, erstwhile Twitter, and wrote, “@lastweektonight with John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver/@HBO/@streamonmax) wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series! #75thEmmys #Emmys”.

The tenth season of ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ premiered on February 19, 2023. However, the show went on hiatus in May 2023 due to the Writers Guild of America strike. After the strike was resolved in September, it was announced that the show would return on October 1.

On December 5, 2023, HBO announced that the show had been renewed for three additional seasons, keeping the show on the air through 2026.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

