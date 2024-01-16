75th Emmys: Anthony Anderson opens with classic TV theme songs, Blink-182’s Travis Barker

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comedian Anthony Anderson took the stage at the top of the Emmys with a musical number paying tribute to hit TV theme songs alongside his mother, Doris Bowman, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and actor Christina Applegate.

The opening segment took place in Anderson’s “living room” set, with the “Black-ish” star entering following a title card for “Mister Anderson’s Neighborhood,” reports variety.com.

Upon his entrance, Anderson got a round of cheers — and another set when he mentioned the Emmys were taking place on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“We’re going to commemorate the greatest shows of today by paying tribute to some of the iconic series that means so much to us,” Anderson said.

Among the songs included in Anderson’s monologue montage were: “Good Times,” “The Facts of Life,” and “Miami Vice” (that one Barker joined in on). Anderson played the tunes on his piano and was accompanied by a “small,” “diverse” and “inclusive” choir from Compton, featuring Black women and men — and one white man.

The actor said, “Fun fact: Kevin Costner is from Compton. I wonder if he was a Crip or a Blood. Hm, who knows?” before doing a hand signal and crying out: “‘Yellowstone’!!”

Anderson wrapped his monologue by bringing Applegate out to a standing ovation, with the actor (who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021) joking, “You are totally shaming me with disability by standing up,” before handing out the night’s first award.

The 75th annual Primetime Emmys were delayed from the awards show’s traditional September slot as a result of last year’s writers and actors strikes.

The award event is airing on Lionsgate Play in India.