75 movies from 15 countries to be screened at Tamil Nadu Film Festival

CHENNAI: The second edition of the Tamil Nadu Film Festival (TNFF) has begun in Chennai and will take place till August 19.

75 films from 15 countries are finalised for screening at the 10-day international film festival.

Apart from this, on August 17 and 18, discussions about the films will be conducted for people falling under 8-18 age categories.

Nilgiri Tahr Awards will be awarded to 21 winners from 12 categories including animation, fiction, documentary, short film, music video and more.

The award ceremony will take place on the last day of the fest.

JD Media Promotions is organising the TNFF to get recognised small budget films and the technicians.