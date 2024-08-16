70th National film Awards: Ponniyin Selvan -1 bags four Awards

CHENNAI: The 70th National film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday.

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-1 has bagged four national awards under various categories.

Talking exclusively to DT Next, Ravi Varman said, "When I worked in Santham (2000) they told me I will fetch a National Award for this. And again I heard similar feedbacks for Barfi. Now I am happy that I have received one for Ponniyin Selvan-1. I am happy about this. However, this isn't my target or destination. The entire team deserves an award and I would focus on what's next on the workfront."

AR Rahman won the Best Background score while Ravi Varman won the best cinematographer award.

The movie won the Best Film Award for Tamil and sound designer Anandh Krishnamurthy won the award under the Best Sound Design category.

Anandh Krishnamurthy, who won the Best Sound Design award, says, "I wasn't expecting this. Every film is unique and we give our 100 per cent. But when it came to the sound design of Ponniyin Selvan, we went an extra mile. I am happy and so is my family. My friends have come over to my place to celebrate this."

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen won the Best Actress Award for Thiruchitrambalam.

