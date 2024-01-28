69th Filmfare Awards: 'Tere Vaaste' from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' wins Best Lyrics award

GANDHINAGAR: The romantic track 'Tere Vaaste' from actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's drama film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' won the Best Lyrics award at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024. This year's grand award function are being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

'Tere Vaaste' won the award beating 'Tum Kya Mile' (from Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), 'Itni si Baat' (from Sam Bahadur), 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' (from Dunki), and 'Chaleya' (from Jawan).

The romantic track, sung by Varun Jain, Sachin- Jigar, Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi from the film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' received massive amount of love from the audience. It was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and featured Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. It has gathered over 315 million views on YouTube.

Talking about 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Set in the small town of Indore, the storyline of the romantic drama follows two college lovers, Kapil and Saumya who are madly in love with each other with big dreams of owning a house in the city.

Sara and Vicky's on-screen chemistry has left the audiences in love with the fresh pairing. The film received good responses from the audience. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, who has earlier delivered hits like 'Mimi' and 'Luka Chuppi'.