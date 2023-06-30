6 Best Bollywood spy thrillers you will love to watch

MUMBAI: Espionage thrillers have always been an integral part of Indian cinema. Over the years, Bollywood has produced some memorable spy action flicks such as 'Agent Vinod,' 'Ek Tha Tiger,' ‘Raazi’, and many more, that continue to take us on breathless rides through a maze of intrigue and suspense and leave us yearning for more.Here’s a look at our very own espionage thrillers that you will never tire of watching over and over again;
‘Raazi’
This Meghna Gulzar-directed film, adapted from Harinder Singh Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat,' is an inspirational narrative of a young Kashmiri girl Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt), who marries Iqbal Syed, a Pakistani army officer (Vicky Kaushal), and comes to Pakistan as an Indian spy. Her determination to assist her country by obtaining vital information from Pakistan makes this film a must-see. This video is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
'Pathaan’
When talking about spy films, how we can forget about the film directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has gotten rave reviews from fans. In the film, SRK played a covert agent on a mission to thwart a formidable opponent (John Abraham) who is plotting a major strike in India.
‘Baby’
'Baby,' directed by Neeraj Pandey, was released in 2015 and starred Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Rana Daggubati in key roles. The plot revolved around covert operatives tracking down the head of a terrorist outfit in another country and bringing him back to face trial. The film is widely regarded as one of the finest Bollywood spy thrillers of all time. You can watch it on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.
'Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘'Tiger Zinda Hai’
The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the key roles. The film revolves around the story of an Indian Spy Tiger (Salman) on a mission to rescue Indian and Pakistani nurses being held captive by terrorists. The film is currently streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
‘War’
'War' is the narrative of a renegade agent, who commands the Elite Shadow Unit of R&AW, a squad of Armed Forces, a group of Armed Forces operatives trained to work on high-risk missions worldwide. The film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. You can relive the action on Prime Video.
'Mission Majnu’
'Mission Majnu,' an espionage thriller film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, launched exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. The film, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, earned favourable reviews from audiences. Set in the 1970s, 'Mission Majnu' is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its heart, portraying one of India's most secret operations aimed at thwarting Pakistan's nuclear assault plans.