50% of Thug Life shoot complete; New schedule to begin on August 5

CHENNAI: The latest update from the camp of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Thug Life is that the team has completed 50 per cent of their shooting in Chennai, Jaisalmer and New Delhi. A source in the know told DT Next, "The film is half complete and in fact Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR have dubbed for the portions that they have shot so far."

The source also added that the shooting for the next schedule will resume on August 5.

"The shoot will begin in Chennai and travel across different cities. The climax of the film will be shot in Siberia. This schedule will have participation from Kamal Haasan, STR, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Lekshmi among other cast members. The shoot will be completed in a single stretch," added the source.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. Nassar and Abirami play important roles in the movie.

The film went on floors in Chennai in January.