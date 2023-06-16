5 Top "Chand" songs that Bollywood has given us

Bollywood romance has its own distinct flavour that has made a significant impact on our lives. One thing that has always made it to romance in movies is the Moon. Nothing is more beautiful and lyrical than a full moon on a starry night. Indian writers have always been obsessed with ‘chand’, ‘chandrama’ to describe love or something that states beauty. So here’s a list of Bollywood songs about the moon.

Chaand Chupa Badal Mein

Sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and penned by Mehboob the song featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan in the lead roles. It was a part of the film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. The song will make you feel the full moon's stunning splendour and enchanted aura.

Yoon Shabnami

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor the song was sung by Parthiv Gohil and composed by Monty Sharma. The song was a part of the film ‘Saawariya’ and showcased people celebrating Eid. ‘Yoon Shabnami’ received positive responses from the fans.

Chand Sifarish

The romantic melody starring Kajol and Aamir Khan was an upbeat song that swings between flirting, passion, fierceness, and a determined desire to die for love. It’s either the song's melody or Shaan's whistling that will refuse to leave your headspace once you hear this Jatin-Lalit composition.

Chaudhvin Ka Chand

Talking about Bollywood’s love for the moon, how can we forget this iconic retro track? The vocals of the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi and the lyrics of Shakeel Badayuani made this song memorable.

Ye Chand Sa Raushan Chehra

Featuring Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore, the song was a part of the film ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’. Sung by Mohammed Rafi and music by OP Nayyar the song was a big hit. It depicts Shammi Kapoor calling Sharmila’s face as beautiful as the moon.