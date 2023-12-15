22 years of 'K3G': Kareena Kapoor shares iconic 'Poo' scenes, Ranveer Singh reacts

MUMBAI: It feels like Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' was released yesterday. As the film clocked 22 years on Thursday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of her iconic character 'Poo' to mark the day.

Helmed by KJo, the film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.

The movie gave the audience one of the most iconic characters in Hindi cinema - 'Pooh' played by Kareena Kapoor in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped clips of the character Poo.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "22 years and still going strong [?][?][?]"



As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Ranveer Singh being Ranveer commented, "Hi babez. Rocky Randhawa this side "

Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora commented, "Pooooooooo[?]"

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Always " Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Queen ." To mark the occasion, KJo took to Instagram and shared a collage video that featured a few scenes of the iconic film.

He captioned the post, "My annual reminder of 'It's all about loving your family'...and my audience who have kept the spirit of #K3G alive even 22 years later. Eternally grateful to magnificent & magnanimous cast - Amit ji, Jaya ji, shahrukh bhai, kajol, duggu and bebo and all other special people in the cast and crew for just making this journey the most memorable one! Thank you today and always."

Apart from Karan, Kajol also took to her Instagram account and shared a video that featured a few snaps from the film. She also penned down a long note which stated, "22 years to #k3g ..Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory !!! Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer!"

She also stated that while filming 'K3G' director Karan fainted because of dehydration. She wrote, "@karanjohar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days .. it was really really hot!" "And this was @___aryan___ 's debut on screen.. ! It was also I think my first comeback ( not sure about this part tho ) too many comebacks ago ) And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul.. so yes this was a truly HUGE film in every which way, in life and cinema," she added.

'Kabhi Khush Kabhie Gham' tells the story of a family, which faces troubles due to a misunderstanding over their adopted son's (Shah Rukh Khan) marriage to a girl (Kajol) belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them. The movie was a blockbuster hit along with the songs and made a lasting mark on the audience.