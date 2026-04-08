YouTuber Shankar arrested in Andhra Pradesh

Police sources said that Shankar was traced to a lodge in Andhra Pradesh and was arrested around 3 pm. He was then brought to Chennai for a remand procedure.

Shankar was arrested in December last year in connection with alleged extortion cases registered in Saidapet and Adambakkam police stations. Based on a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother and considering his medical conditions, he was given conditional bail by the Madras High Court.